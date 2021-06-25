Governor vetoes no-permit gun carry law

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Legislation that would have allowed adults to carry concealed firearms without a permit in Louisiana was vetoed Friday by Gov. John Bel Edwards.
In a statement from Baton Rouge, Edwards said he strongly supports Second Amendment rights.
“But I simply cannot support carrying a concealed carry firearm without proper education and safety training — and I believe the majority of Louisianans agree with me,” Edwards said. He added that anyone carrying a concealed firearm should have “basic marksmanship and safety training.”
The bill by Monroe Republican Sen. Jay Morris passed 73-28 in the House and 27-9 in the Senate — wide enough margins to override a veto. But the Legislature is not in session. To consider overriding the veto, members of each chamber would have to agree to hold an unprecedented veto session in July.
Pressure for such a session has been building since Edwards vetoed legislation prohibiting transgender athletes from competing on girls’ sports teams in Louisiana schools.
Morris didn't immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. But he has defended the bill as a protection of rights. “If I thought it was going to lead to wholesale lawlessness, I wouldn’t bring this bill. It’s for law-abiding citizens,” he said during legislative debate.
Under Louisiana’s constitution, a veto session is automatically scheduled when a governor vetoes legislation. However, a majority vote of either the House or Senate can scrap the gathering.
Lawmakers have never held a veto session since the current Louisiana Constitution was adopted in 1974.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.