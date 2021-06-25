Governor vetoes no-permit gun carry law

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Legislation that would have allowed adults to carry concealed firearms without a permit in Louisiana was vetoed Friday by Gov. John Bel Edwards.

In a statement from Baton Rouge, Edwards said he strongly supports Second Amendment rights.

“But I simply cannot support carrying a concealed carry firearm without proper education and safety training — and I believe the majority of Louisianans agree with me,” Edwards said. He added that anyone carrying a concealed firearm should have “basic marksmanship and safety training.”

The bill by Monroe Republican Sen. Jay Morris passed 73-28 in the House and 27-9 in the Senate — wide enough margins to override a veto. But the Legislature is not in session. To consider overriding the veto, members of each chamber would have to agree to hold an unprecedented veto session in July.

Pressure for such a session has been building since Edwards vetoed legislation prohibiting transgender athletes from competing on girls’ sports teams in Louisiana schools.