Governor visits town isolated by US-Canada border closure

Community leaders say there is no reason to restrict their border crossing anymore because most everyone living on the five-square-mile peninsula is fully vaccinated. Point Roberts Fire Chief Christopher Carleton reiterated Friday that he has helped to vaccinate 85% of the more than 1,000 residents.

International Marketplace owner Ali Hayton thanked Inslee for the recent $100,000 emergency grant to keep her business, the town’s only grocery store, afloat. The supermarket depends on Canadian visitors and second-home owners to make a profit, and those shoppers have been unable to come over for more than a year.

Inslee told the group that he believed the problem with reopening involved people from the “north side of the border,” and that he’s open minded about allowing vaccinated Canadians to return to their homes and businesses.

“Our infection rate, vaccination rates are close enough now, that there is not a huge enough difference,” he said of both counties. “We’re in the same boat right now.”

Washington Congresswoman Suzan DelBene, D-Medina, said she has asked every resident to get the names and badge numbers of agents who have restricted even essential travel, so that she can present them to Canadian officials for evidence of the unique circumstances.