Governor wants all districts to return pupils to classrooms

“These poor little kids, sitting in front of these screens, it’s just criminal what we’re doing to them," said GOP Senate Majority Whip Tom McInnis during the education hearing. "We need to put them back in the classroom. We need to give the option which you’ve given here. This is great legislation.”

The plan calls for all K-12 students to return to in-person instruction within a couple weeks of it becoming law. Cooper hinted at his opposition to the bill as is, but did not say whether he would veto it if it reached his desk.

“We’ll continue talking to the legislature,” Cooper said. “I have concerns with this legislation that’s going through right now and hope today spurs actions by local school boards, and I think that that will happen.”

Standing alongside Cooper at Tuesday's news conference was Republican Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt. She cited studies showing less severe health risks of bringing kids back to school compared to transmission in the general community.

“We have received extensive data to confirm that the health risks of in-person attendance are thankfully much lower than we initially feared,” Truitt said.