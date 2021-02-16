Governor wants to overhaul citizen arrests after Arbery case

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's governor is backing a plan to overhaul the state's citizen's arrest law, taking aim at a statute scrutinized last year after white men fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man they claimed had committed a crime.

Since 1863, Georgia's written law has allowed a private citizen to make an arrest if a crime is committed in the person’s presence “or within their immediate knowledge."

Advocates say the law is steeped in racism and slavery, and was used to round up suspected escaped slaves and then as a justification for the lynching of African Americans.

Gov. Brian Kemp said Tuesday that he wants to end the citizen's arrest practice. Kemp's plan would let security guards, store employees and restaurant employees hold alleged wrongdoers for up to an hour until law enforcement arrives.

Kemp, a Republican, said the February 2020 killing of Arbery near Brunswick shows that the law needs to change.

One prosecutor who examined the case ruled that there wasn’t probable cause to arrest Travis McMichael and Greg McMichael, later charged with murder in Arbery’s shooting death, because the McMichaels believed Arbery had committed a crime and were attempting a citizen’s arrest. Prosecutors say Arbery was merely jogging when the McMichaels pursued him.