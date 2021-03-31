Governor: West Virginia finds 34 unreported COVID-19 deaths

The state is working with the business and manufacturing sectors to set up vaccine clinics at sites of employment, where eligible family members can also receive a shot. The governor also said church pastors can request clinics for their congregations by calling the state's vaccine hotline at 1-833-734-0965.

Justice also earlier this week told residents aged 65 and over who are still awaiting a vaccine to call the number for a same-day appointment.

Hospitalizations of coronavirus patients continued to increase to 237 on Wednesday, up 57% from a recent low on March 12. The daily percent positivity rate is 3.64%.

Dr. Clay Marsh, a West Virginia health official and the state coronavirus czar, said new and more infectious variants of the coronavirus are spreading among unvaccinated younger people.

“It is very critical that we slow down the rate of spread, which we see happening in younger West Virginians, and allow ourselves more time to continue to vaccinate more and more people," he said. “The more people we vaccinate, the more it stops the spread of COVID-19.”

————

This story has been updated to correct the state's death toll as 2,676, not 2,767.

