Governor's aide: GOP plan may slow Kansas emergency response

“It's going to be a problem," Lawrence said. “The emergency has to be dealt with quickly and swiftly, and this feels different.”

The measure would not extend the existing pandemic state of emergency, and Lawrence said doing so is crucial to dealing with COVID-19 problems and distributing vaccines. But top GOP senators have said they'd like the state of emergency to expire by April, and they have the support of fellow conservatives who want to end any remaining local restrictions on businesses.

“When will it be over?” said Sen. Mike Thompson, a Shawnee Republican. “I've got a lot constituents who are asking the same thing, who want to get their businesses back to normal.”

Thompson incorrectly asserted that the number of new cases in Kansas is as low as it was in June 2020, when the state averaged 157 a day. While new cases have declined sharply in recent weeks, so far this month, the state has averaged 647 new cases a day, according to health department data. Kansas also has averaged 38 new COVID-19 deaths per day this month.

“We still have a ways to go,” Norman told the committee.