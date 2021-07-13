Governor's power-plant carbon-pricing plan nears finish line

Opponents include coal- and natural gas-related interests who would pay more to operate, business groups that fear higher electricity bills and labor unions whose workers maintain power plants, build gas pipelines and mine coal, fearing a loss of jobs.

In one critique at Tuesday's board meeting, a board member, John St. Clair, of Rosebud Mining Co., said Wolf's Department of Environmental Protection had not articulated any direct or indirect environmental benefit to Pennsylvania's climate from the carbon-pricing plan, such as a decrease in temperature or severe weather events.

Wolf’s plan has drawn backing from environmental advocacy organizations and companies with solar, wind and nuclear power interests, whose investments would become more cost competitive in electricity markets.

Republicans who control Pennsylvania’s Legislature are working to block the plan from taking effect, but need cooperation from enough Democrats to override a Wolf veto.

During a three-year compliance period, carbon dioxide-emitting power plants would need to acquire 50% of the necessary credits, but need to hold 100% by March 1, 2024.