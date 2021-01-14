Gov't watchdog: Justice Department leaders failed to prepare or manage border policy that resulted in family separations
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Two Republican senators say President Trump should resign, as support for impeachment is gaining momentum in his final days in office after the deadly riot at the Capitol by a violent mob of Trump supporters.
- Updated
Donald Trump was impeached for a second time Wednesday, just a week after he encouraged loyalists to “fight like hell” against election results and then a mob of supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. The House voted 232-197, with 10 Republicans joining Democrats to rebuke the president.
- Updated
Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf is stepping down from his post, days after criticizing President Donald Trump over the riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Also: Trump shows no remorse for the Capitol riot, blaming Democrats for "tremendous anger" in America. He could become the only president in history to be twice impeached. Plus, get a preview of what's coming next.
- Updated
ALAMO, Texas (AP) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday took no responsibility for his part in fomenting a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last week, despite his comments encouraging supporters to march on the Capitol and praise for them while they were still carrying out the assault.
Donald Trump has been kicked off of most mainstream social media platforms, and now Google, Apple and Amazon have booted the far-right-friendly Parler.
- Updated
The top federal prosecutor for the District of Columbia says “all options are on the table” for charges against the violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol, including sedition.
House speaker has spoken to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff about preventing an "unhinged" President Donald Trump from ordering military actions.
- Updated
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has landed on the cover of the February issue of Vogue magazine, but her team says there's a problem: the shot of the country's soon-to-be No. 2 leader isn't what both sides had agreed upon, her team says.
- Updated
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Air Force veteran killed during the storming of the Capitol was shot as she began to climb through the broken part of a door leading into an area known as the Speaker's Lobby, videos posted online show.