Greater Minnesota cities outline top legislative priorities

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Communities across Minnesota asked state lawmakers Friday for more support for child care, housing, water infrastructure and aid to local governments this legislative session as smaller municipalities continue to navigate the economic fallout of the pandemic.

The Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities, which represents more than 100 small cities outside of the seven-county Twin Cities metro area, announced its top legislative priorities at a news conference as lawmakers and state officials begin work on creating a two-year budget.

Bradley Peterson, the coalition's executive director, said preserving the state’s local government aid program— which aims to prevent increases in property taxes by providing funding to maintain city services and infrastructure— is the “absolute single most important thing that the state can do to support our communities this year.”

“In my city, (local government aid) makes up 40% of our general fund, so any cut to the program would be devastating,” said Greg Zylka, the organization’s president and mayor of Little Falls. “If the state were to cut the LGA, the only way to remedy that without cutting services to our police and fire is to tax the heck out of our communities.”