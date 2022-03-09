 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Greek PM accepts invitation for talks with Turkey's Erdogan

Emirates Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a visit to the Dubai Expo 2020 for a Turkish national day ceremony, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Erdogan spent his second day in the once adversarial country mending relations and deepening commercial ties. The new page in UAE-Turkey relations points to a wider reset in regional strategies following a decade of strained ties and proxy wars.

 Ebrahim Noroozi - staff, AP

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s prime minister accepted an invitation to hold talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul on Sunday, a rare meeting as their nations remain at odds over issues such as migration, minority rights and maritime boundaries.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis planned to be in Istanbul to meet the spiritual leader of the world’s Orthodox Christians, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, who is based in Turkey's largest city.

“It’s our longstanding position that the door to dialogue must remain open, just as the door to threats must remain closed,” Mitsotakis said Wednesday of his scheduled meeting with Erdogan.

Turkey and Greece both belong to NATO. However, a dispute over drilling rights for potential oil and gas deposits in the eastern Mediterranean Sea led to a tense naval standoff in the summer of 2020. Greece has since embarked on a major military modernization program.

But the two countries also cooperate on energy projects, including a newly built pipeline that transports natural gas from Azerbaijan to western Europe. The pipeline, which crosses Turkey and Greece, is part of Europe's effort to reduce dependence on Russian energy.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

