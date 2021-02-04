Greene regrets 'words of the past' without explicit apology

“You know what that’s going to mean?” he mused to reporters. “Two years from now, we’re going to win the majority. That’s because this conference is more united."

Green has made a wide range of racist remarks, while breathing life into conspiracy theories. Many of them were online and recently deleted after the liberal group Media Matters unearthed them.

Greene once said Black people “are held slaves to the Democratic Party" and suggested that the Parkland, Florida, school shooting was staged to disguise the perpetrators — a so-called false flag operation.

She was seen in an online video harassing Parkland survivor David Hogg at the U.S. Capitol, accusing him of “trying to take away my Second Amendment rights.”

“He has nothing to say because he's paid to do this,” Greene said after Hogg ignored her. “He's a coward. He can't say one word.”

She made similar remarks after a gunman opened fire from a Las Vegas hotel room in 2017, killing 58 people at an outdoor music festival, which she suggested was a secret plot to build support for gun control legislation.