STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Gubernatorial candidate Oz Griebel (GREEB'-il) is making a pitch for his independent candidacy in his first appearance on a debate stage with the two major party contenders.
The former Republican banker, lawyer and business leader, who has teamed up with lifelong Democrat Monte Frank as his running mate, collected enough signatures to petition his way onto the November ballot.
Griebel told the crowd of mostly University of Connecticut students that "only an independent governor can bring both parties together," along with the private sector, to help grow jobs. He's urging the young voters to "take back Connecticut from the two-party system."
Despite having Griebel on stage, the two major party candidates, Republican businessman Bob Stefanowski and Democratic businessman Ned Lamont continued to clash over taxes and tolls. Griebel supports tolls.