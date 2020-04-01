Grinnell poll: Americans confident of surviving COVID-19 crisis

“While most Americans are sheltering in place, the economic consequences of doing so are substantial and fall most heavily on those who are under 35,” said Peter Hanson, associate professor of political science at Grinnell College and Grinnell College National Poll director.

“They are much more likely than those who are older to have been laid off or to have difficulty paying their bills, and they are reporting more stress, as well.”

Younger workers, who are more likely to work in the restaurant industry and other service sector jobs, are less likely to have stable employment.

“In the event of a downturn, these types of workers are often the first to go,” said Eric Ohrn, Grinnell professor of economics.

“Within a few short months, the economy may move from under 4 percent unemployment to over 25 percent — a figure commonly given for the height of the Great Depression,” said Bill Ferguson, Grinnell College professor of economics.

Less than half of those surveyed said President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are their most trusted sources of information about COVID-19. But 91 percent trust their doctor, and 83 percent said they completely trust government public health experts.

Poll respondents were contacted by phone — both landlines and cellphones. The poll has a 3.5 percent margin of error.