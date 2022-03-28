 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Gross, Coghill say they plan to run for Alaska US House seat

  • Updated
  • 0

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A former state lawmaker and an orthopedic surgeon each announced plans Monday to run for Alaska's U.S. House seat following the death of Republican Rep. Don Young.

Republican former state Sen. John Coghill said he filed to run in the race to fill the remainder of Young's term, which ends in January. Al Gross' campaign said Gross, an independent, would file Friday to run as a candidate to fill the remaining term and to seek a two-year term.

Coghill said after praying about a possible run, he came away with the thought that he “can’t not do it.”

Gross, who made an unsuccessful bid for U.S. Senate in 2020, on social media said he encourages other candidates to “join me in presenting a positive vision for the future of Alaska in the coming months.”

A special primary and special election will decide who completes the current House term. Candidates face a Friday deadline to file with the state Division of Elections to run in the special primary, set for June 11. The top four vote-getters in the special primary will advance to an Aug. 16 special election, in which ranked choice voting will be used. This is in line with a new elections system approved by voters in 2020.

People are also reading…

The division is targeting Sept. 2 to certify the special election.

The August special election will coincide with the regular primary.

The regular primary and November general election will determine who will represent Alaska in the U.S. House for a two-year term starting in January.

Republican Nick Begich, through his campaign manager, and Democrat Christopher Constant have said they intend to run in both the special and regular elections.

Candidates who have filed with the division for the special primary include Gregg Brelsford, William “Bill” Hibler III, Robert “Bob" Lyons, J.R. Myers and Stephen Wright.

Young, who died March 18, is scheduled to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday. Young had held Alaska's lone House seat since 1973.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Supreme Court tosses Wisconsin legislative voting maps

Supreme Court tosses Wisconsin legislative voting maps

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday threw out Wisconsin state legislative maps that were preferred by the state's Democratic governor and selected by Wisconsin’s top court, a win for Republicans that also makes it unclear what the boundaries will be for the fall election.

House Republicans, bullish on midterms, plot return to power

House Republicans, bullish on midterms, plot return to power

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The House majority seemingly within their grasp, Republican lawmakers huddling at a retreat in Florida this week turned to the architect of the “Republican Revolution” nearly three decades ago — former House Speaker Newt Gingrich — for ideas on starting their own political revolt come November.

Justices decide for themselves when to step aside from cases

Justices decide for themselves when to step aside from cases

WASHINGTON (AP) — Reports that the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas implored Donald Trump’s White House chief of staff to act to overturn the 2020 election results have put a spotlight on how justices decide whether to step aside from a case.

Ukraine thwarts Russian advances; fight rages for Mariupol

Ukraine thwarts Russian advances; fight rages for Mariupol

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces battled continuing Russian efforts to occupy Mariupol and claimed to have retaken a strategic suburb of Kyiv on Tuesday, mounting a defense so dogged that it is stoking fears Russia’s Vladimir Putin will escalate the war to new heights.

WVa lawmakers OK bill barring 'brainwashing' race teaching

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers advanced legislation on Friday that would restrict the way public school teachers can talk about race, a bill one Republican delegate said is meant to protect kids from “brainwashing.”

Watch Now: Related Video

'BirdBot' mimics birds way of walking

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News