Group backing legalized pot no longer has to name donors

“The Commissioner and the COPP have spent significant amounts of time and resources resolving this issue, and we understand not everyone will agree with the final determination,” Mangan said.

The decision included a letter North Fund sent to the commissioner's office dated Feb. 10 that outlined the group's $48 million in political spending spread across ballot issues, non-ballot issue groups, direct spending for non-ballot issue related activities and administrative costs. Expenditures were listed as civil rights, social action and advocacy, as well as capacity-building.

Mangan said there were 83 expenditures combined made to 70 separate organizations. He agreed in January to reconsider his earlier order.

“The commissioner’s office does not have the ability to change the law no matter how much money an organization pours into Montana’s elections,” Mangan said. “Additional safeguards and transparency measures can only be proposed through the legislative process to require more disclosure to the people of Montana in instances like these.”

Zabawa told KTVH-TV that he was disappointed with the decision, and that voters should have had the chance to see who was backing the legalization campaign.

