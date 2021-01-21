Group criticizes state management of Native Hawaiian burials

A deputy attorney general rarely shows up at monthly meetings and is often unavailable by phone to provide legal advice, they said.

The attorney general’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Three of the five seats on the Molokai burial council are vacant and the panel has not had enough members to meet for years, said Edward Halealoha Ayau, who was hired to establish and administer the councils at the program's inception in 1990.

The National Park Service placed the historic preservation division on high-risk status in 2010 and threatened to revoke its federal funding without major reforms.

State Historic Preservation Division Administrator Alan Downer, who assumed his role in 2013, said in a statement he would work with the attorney general’s office to provide burial council training and that his division was committed to increasing communication and support for council staff.

Juris­dictional issues between the burial council and the preservation division have been a source of contention.