Group: Michigan Legislature should put term limits on ballot

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A group gathering signatures to change Michigan's term limits law on Monday urged the Legislature to directly put the initiative on the ballot, saying it would give voters more time to assess the proposal.

The ballot committee Voters for Transparency and Term Limits wants to amend the state constitution to shorten legislative term limits from 14 years to 12 years but let lawmakers serve the entire time in one chamber. The coalition of business, labor and political leaders has two paths to advance the measure to a fall vote: submitting about 425,000 voter signatures by July 11 or persuading two-thirds of legislators in both the House and Senate to place it on the ballot by Sept. 9.

“We're gaining momentum, and we are determined to get this proposal on the ballot in November,” said Rich Studley, former CEO of the conservative-leaning Michigan Chamber of Commerce. “The sooner we can start a healthy debate between Michiganders about amending our state constitution, the better off we will be.”

Asked if he was concerned that the group will be unable to collect enough signatures, Detroit's Democratic mayor, Mike Duggan, said “no.” But he added that the signatures would not be certified until August, shortening proponents' window to sell the proposal's merits to voters.

A constitutional provision approved by voters in 1992 allows legislators to serve no more than 14 years, including three two-year House terms and two four-year Senate terms. The new initiative would allow them to serve 12 years — six two-year House terms, three four-year Senate terms or a combination.

Organizers say it would enable new lawmakers, particularly in the House, to focus on their job instead of looking to run for Senate or find work outside the Legislature.

The measure would require state elected officials to publicly disclose their personal financial information, like members of Congress must do. Michigan is one of two states where legislators pass and reject laws without the public knowing about their finances, but attempts to require such reports have stalled for years in the Republican-led Legislature.

It was not immediately clear if legislative leaders were open to votes on sending the initiative to voters.

Follow David Eggert at https://twitter.com/DavidEggert00

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

