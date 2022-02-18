 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Group of GOP voters sue to force Ohio legislative map fix

  • Updated
  • 0
Redistricting Explainer Ohio

FILE - The Ohio Statehouse is shown on Jan. 13, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. Maps of Ohio's political districts — boundaries used to determine who represents Ohioans in Washington and Columbus for up to 10 years — still aren't final, with the May 3 primary now less than three months away. The Ohio Supreme Court has invalidated one congressional map and two sets of legislative maps so far.

 Doral Chenoweth - member, The Columbus Dispatch

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The stalemate over redrawing state legislative maps in the face of a court-set deadline is depriving voters of the rights to know their voting districts and interact with candidates ahead of elections, a group of Republican voters said Friday in a federal lawsuit seeking to force the implementation of a new set of maps.

The lawsuit was filed one day after Republicans leading the Ohio Redistricting Commission declared an impasse, saying they saw no path forward that would both comply with orders from the state Supreme Court and meet state Constitutional requirements.

The lawsuit requested that a three-judge panel force the implementation of House and Senate maps approved Jan. 22. The Ohio Supreme Court rejected those maps earlier this month, saying they remained gerrymandered in favor of Republicans.

People are also reading…

Unnecessary uncertainty about the 2022 election harms candidates' abilities to run for office, the lawsuit said. The uncertainty also restricts voters “ability to assess candidate positions and qualifications, advocate for candidates, and associate with like-minded voters,” according to the lawsuit.

Maps drawn by Democrats that their designers said were constitutional went down to defeat Thursday in a party-line vote shortly before the deadlock was declared. The Democratic maps would have delivered approximately 45% of legislative seats to their party and 54% to the GOP, which roughly matches Ohio’s political breakdown.

“Unfortunately, as a practical matter, it would appear — at least at this point — that this body is at an impasse," said Secretary of State Frank LaRose, one of five Republicans on the commission.

The stalemate raises questions for the fate of Ohio’s primary, still scheduled for May 3. LaRose has said the state is now precariously close to violating federal and state laws for carrying out the election.

LaRose and other Republicans said the party’s expert mapmakers simply could not find a way to draw constitutional maps that met all the Ohio Supreme Court’s requirements.

State Sen. Vernon Sykes, a Democrat and Redistricting Commission co-chair, criticized Republicans for what he said was a dereliction of duty as the state’s ruling party.

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine, a commission member, said it was a mistake to declare an impasse.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden weighs appeal of 3 top candidates for high court

Biden weighs appeal of 3 top candidates for high court

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden had zeroed in on a pair of finalists for his first Supreme Court pick when there were rumors last year that Justice Stephen Breyer would retire. But since the upcoming retirement was announced late last month, it has come with the rise of a third candidate, one with ready-made bipartisan support that has complicated the decision.

Biden orders release of Trump White House logs to Congress

Biden orders release of Trump White House logs to Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is ordering the release of Trump White House visitor logs to the House committee investigating the riot of Jan. 6, 2021, once more rejecting former President Donald Trump's claims of executive privilege.

Biden: Russian threat to invade Ukraine still 'very high'

Biden: Russian threat to invade Ukraine still 'very high'

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Fears of a new war in Europe resurged Thursday as U.S. President Joe Biden warned that Russia could invade Ukraine within days, and violence spiked in a long-running standoff in eastern Ukraine that some worried could provide the spark for wider conflict.

Biden warns Putin of 'severe costs' of Ukraine invasion

Biden warns Putin of 'severe costs' of Ukraine invasion

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden told Russia’s Vladimir Putin that invading Ukraine would cause “widespread human suffering” and that the West was committed to diplomacy to end the crisis but “equally prepared for other scenarios,” the White House said Saturday. It offered no suggestion that the hourlong call diminished the threat of an imminent war in Europe.

US hasn't verified Russian pullback of troops near Ukraine

US hasn't verified Russian pullback of troops near Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that he welcomed a security dialogue with the West, and his military reported pulling back some of its troops near Ukraine. But U.S. President Joe Biden said the U.S. had not verified Russia’s claim and that an invasion was still a distinct possibility.

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know as diplomacy steps up

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know as diplomacy steps up

BERLIN (AP) — Diplomatic efforts to head off what U.S. officials have warned could be an imminent Russian attack on Ukraine entered a new round on Monday. Russia's top diplomat advised President Vladimir Putin to continue talks and Germany's chancellor met the Ukrainian president.

Trump, Pence speak at global forum held in South Korea

Trump, Pence speak at global forum held in South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Former U.S. President Donald Trump has criticized the Biden administration over its handling of North Korea, at an event in South Korea that included as a guest speaker former Vice-President Mike Pence.

Watch Now: Related Video

Canadian police start arresting Ottawa protesters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News