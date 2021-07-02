 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Group plans to pressure Kansas Sen. Moran on infrastructure
0 Comments
AP

Group plans to pressure Kansas Sen. Moran on infrastructure

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Group plans to pressure Kansas Sen. Moran on infrastructure

Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., ranking member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice and Science,, speaks during a hearing with FBI Director Christopher Wray, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Stefani Reynolds/Pool via AP

 Stefani Reynolds

WASHINGTON (AP) — A dark money group founded by former Vice President Mike Pence’s ex-chief of staff plans to launch an ad campaign next week to pressure Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran into dropping his support for a bipartisan infrastructure plan.

Moran, a Republican who stands for re-election in 2022, is one of 21 senators who signed on last week to the $973 billion package negotiated with President Joe Biden.

The campaign from The Coalition to Protect American Workers is expected to feature television spots in the Wichita and Topeka markets, The Kansas City Star reports. The anti-tax group was formed in March by former Pence chief of staff Marc Short.

Short said the group worries that the plan will lead to a large tax increase.

It doesn't include a tax increase but provides $40 billion for the Internal Revenue Service to boost tax enforcement. The ad warns viewers that agents will be “aggressively coming for every dime they can grab."

Moran is the first Republican lawmaker to be targeted by the group and one of 11 GOP senators who worked on the plan.

He disputed the idea that passing the infrastructure plan will trigger an increase in taxes and said improving infrastructure is vital to the nation's economy.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Kansas City Star.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Clashes during a protest against Turkey's exit of treaty combating violence against women

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
US troops in Syria attacked after airstrikes on militias
National Politics

US troops in Syria attacked after airstrikes on militias

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. troops in eastern Syria came under rocket attack Monday, with no reported casualties, one day after U.S. Air Force planes carried out airstrikes near the Iraq-Syria border against what the Pentagon said were facilities used by Iran-backed militia groups to support drone strikes inside Iraq.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News