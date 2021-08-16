Group releases recommendations for Alaska fiscal policy

The group agreed it was important to keep in mind in weighing a fiscal package what realistically could pass the Legislature, the report said.

It did not recommend specific revenue measures but said the Legislature should consider additional revenues of $500 million to $750 million, and budget cuts ranging from $25 million to $200 million over multiple years.

The report outlined two transition approaches, with some members favoring one or the other. One would take money from permanent fund earnings, in excess of a withdrawal limit currently in law, to help cover deficits through “the first few fiscal years” after a fiscal plan is adopted. The other would take a phased approach that begins with “more modest” dividends and steps up to what a dividend under a new formula would be.

Sen. Jesse Kiehl, a Juneau Democrat and group member, noted there wasn't unanimity on a transition approach. “There are still hard questions to work out,” he said.

Kiehl said there would never be a “magical solution” that moves quickly through the Legislature.