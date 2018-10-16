MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A group representing black voters is suing the election commission in Tennessee's largest county after thousands of registrations were deemed invalid by the commission.
The Tennessee Black Voter Project filed a lawsuit Monday in Shelby County Chancery Court asking a judge to allow the group to inspect voter registration forms that the county's Election Commission has rejected.
Groups including the Black Voter Project submitted more than 36,000 registrations to the Election Commission in Shelby County, which includes Memphis. But the commission said about 55 percent were found invalid because they were incomplete, they were duplicates from previously registered voters or they came from convicted felons.
The group wants to inspect records detailing why applications were rejected. The commission did not immediately return a call seeking comment Tuesday.