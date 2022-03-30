 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Group wants Malta to take in 32 migrants rescued at sea

  • 0

ROME (AP) — A German humanitarian group appealed Wednesday for Malta to take in 32 migrants who were rescued off Libya this week by the Ukrainian captain of a container ship.

The request came as Pope Francis, who is scheduled to visit Malta this weekend, encouraged the tiny European Union nation in the central Mediterranean Sea to welcome refugees in general.

The migrants were rescued Monday by the crew of a German merchant vessel and transferred to the Sea-Eye 4, which is operated by the German non-governmental organization Sea-Eye. The group hopes Maltese authorities will the ship dock and disembark the passengers.

The merchant vessel Karina was sailing from Malta to Benghazi, Libya, when the crew became aware of a distress call and pulled the migrants to safety from a human smuggling boat foundering in the Mediterranean in 4-meter- (13-foot-) high waves, Sea-Eye said in a statement.

Sea-Eye quoted the Karina’s captain, Vasyl Maksymenko, as saying that “the boat was in grave danger of capsizing" when his vessel came to the rescue.

People are also reading…

Sea-Eye 4 was about 50 hours away from reaching the stricken boat but later rendezvoused with the Karina and took aboard the rescued passengers, some of whom were suffering from dehydration and hypothermia, the NGO said.

A Sea-Eye spokesperson tweeted a “thank you” in Ukrainian for the captain.

Sea-Eye said its ship was aiming to obtain permission to dock in Malta, which often turned down similar past requests to allow in migrants rescued from unseaworthy boats launched by Libya-based smugglers.

There was no immediate indication if Malta would grant Sea-Eye 4 port access.

Pope Francis is scheduled to visit Malta on Saturday and Sunday while on a pastoral pilgrimage. During his traditional Wednesday public audience, he cited Malta’s early history of being a welcoming place for the shipwrecked.

“In that bright land, I will be a pilgrim in the footsteps of the Apostle Paul, who was welcomed with great humanity after being shipwrecked while he was headed to Rome,’’ Francis said, referring to a celebrated episode in the history of the Catholic Church.

The pope said his trip would be an opportunity "to meet the inhabitants of a country that is in the center of the Mediterranean and in the south of the European continent, today even more involved in the welcoming of so many brothers and sisters in search of refuge.”

According to tradition widely noted in Malta, Paul was being taken to Rome to be tried as a political rebel in about 60 A.D. when the ship carrying him and more than 200 others wrecked on the Maltese coast after a storm.

Follow AP's coverage of migration issues at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

House Republicans, bullish on midterms, plot return to power

House Republicans, bullish on midterms, plot return to power

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The House majority seemingly within their grasp, Republican lawmakers huddling at a retreat in Florida this week turned to the architect of the “Republican Revolution” nearly three decades ago — former House Speaker Newt Gingrich — for ideas on starting their own political revolt come November.

Justices decide for themselves when to step aside from cases

Justices decide for themselves when to step aside from cases

WASHINGTON (AP) — Reports that the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas implored Donald Trump’s White House chief of staff to act to overturn the 2020 election results have put a spotlight on how justices decide whether to step aside from a case.

WVa lawmakers OK bill barring 'brainwashing' race teaching

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers advanced legislation on Friday that would restrict the way public school teachers can talk about race, a bill one Republican delegate said is meant to protect kids from “brainwashing.”

Relief for Kyiv? Russia vows to scale back near the capital

Relief for Kyiv? Russia vows to scale back near the capital

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia announced Tuesday it will significantly scale back military operations near Ukraine’s capital and a northern city, as the outlines of a possible deal to end the grinding war came into view at the latest round of talks.

Kentucky lawmakers pass ban on transgender athletes

Kentucky lawmakers pass ban on transgender athletes

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Senate completed passage of a bill Thursday to bar transgender girls and women from participating in school sports matching their gender identity from sixth grade through college.

Report: Justice Thomas' wife urged overturning 2020 election

Report: Justice Thomas' wife urged overturning 2020 election

WASHINGTON (AP) — Virginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, sent weeks of text messages imploring White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to act to overturn the 2020 presidential election — furthering then-President Donald Trump's lies that the free and fair vote was marred by nonexistent fraud, according to copies of the messages obtained by The Washington Post and CBS News.

Watch Now: Related Video

How is the Ukraine invasion shutting down tourism in Turkey and Cuba?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News