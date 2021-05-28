Groups ask Mississippi court to revisit initiatives ruling

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — People sponsoring new new ballot initiatives said Friday that they want the Mississippi Supreme Court to reverse its recent ruling that invalidated the state's initiative process.

They said they are doing so because Secretary of State Michael Watson announced Thursday that he would not seek reconsideration of the court’s 6-3 decision.

A majority of justices ruled May 14 that a medical marijuana proposal, Initiative 65, was not properly on the November ballot because Mississippi’s initiative process is outdated and unworkable. The court's decision overturned voters' approval of Initiative 65 and took away citizens' process to put issues on the statewide ballot.

“The Court’s decision in this case has voided a fundamental right granted to Mississippi electors who have voted from 1992 to the present as well as to all those electors who will vote into the foreseeable future," an attorney for new initiatives on early voting and broad legalization of marijuana wrote in papers filed Friday.

The initiative process was put into the state constitution in 1992.