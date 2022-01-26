 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Groups challenge Montana wolf hunting, trapping regulations

  • Updated
  • 0

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Two wildlife advocacy groups are challenging changes to Montana's wolf hunting and trapping regulations, arguing they were made without public comment.

Trap Free Montana Public Lands and Wolves of the Rockies filed the lawsuit in December and asked a judge to eliminate the use of infrared and other night hunting aids and to prevent the Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks from allowing aerial hunting and spotting for wolves. They're asking for a temporary restraining order until the case can be decided. A hearing date has not been set.

“At no point did FWP provide written public notice that they were considering adding various methods of night hunting for wolves, or that they would remove the aerial spotting provisions,” the lawsuit states.

On Tuesday, state lawmakers received an update on pending litigation against environmental agencies. FWP Chief Legal Counsel Becky Dockter said the agency would deny the claims in their answer to the complaint, the Montana State News Bureau reported.

People are also reading…

The agency and its commission created the rules based on legislation that sought to reduce Montana’s wolf population to “sustainable” levels.

The legislation said the commission may enact certain regulations in areas where wolf densities are highest, including “hunting on private lands outside daylight hours with the use of artificial light or night vision scopes.” However, the lawsuit said the use of night vision aids was not included in draft rules.

The lawsuit also says a prohibition against hunting or spotting wolves from aircraft, which was included in the 2020 rules, was removed from the 2021 regulations without public comment.

Both changes violate Montana's legal requirements for public participation during the decision-making process, the advocacy groups argued.

Legislatures in Montana and Idaho last year enacted laws allowing the killing of more wolves through expanded trapping and hunting, leading wildlife advocates, Native American tribes and Democratic lawmakers to seek additional protections for gray wolves.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Independent Record.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

McConnell: Black people vote at similar rates to 'Americans'

McConnell: Black people vote at similar rates to 'Americans'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is drawing criticism for comments he made shortly before the GOP blocked a federal elections bill, when he said that “African American” voters cast ballots at similar rates to “Americans.”

CIA: Most 'Havana syndrome' cases not linked to US adversary

CIA: Most 'Havana syndrome' cases not linked to US adversary

WASHINGTON (AP) — The CIA believes it is unlikely that Russia or another foreign adversary has used microwaves or other forms of directed energy to attack the hundreds of American officials who attribute symptoms associated with brain injuries to what's come to be known as “Havana syndrome."

Russia announces sweeping naval drills amid Ukraine tensions

Russia announces sweeping naval drills amid Ukraine tensions

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Thursday announced sweeping naval drills in several parts of the world this month, and claimed the West is plotting “provocations” in neighboring Ukraine where the Kremlin has been accused of planning aggressive military action.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Do cloth masks work against omicron?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News