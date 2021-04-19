Groups plan effort for Mississippi voting rights restoration

To regain voting rights in Mississippi now, a person convicted of a disenfranchising crime must win permission from two-thirds of the state House and Senate. Legislators in recent years have passed a small number of bills to restore voting rights. Bills to restore suffrage to 28 people were filed this year. Two of those bills passed, and Republican Gov. Tate Reeves let both become law without his signature.

One of the people who regained suffrage this year is Debra Thomas of Jackson, who spoke at the event Monday. She said she was convicted of shoplifting when she was 20 and was sentenced to five years in prison.

“Since my conviction and release from prison, I have been denied access to low-income, subsidized housing,” said Thomas, who has 11 children. She said the conviction 18 years ago has made it difficult for her to find jobs other than housekeeping or working in chicken processing plants.

The voting restoration ballot initiative is the latest effort to try to prompt statewide elections on issues that have not gained traction in the Republican-controlled Mississippi Legislature. One recently announced ballot initiative would broaden the availability of early voting. Another would expand Medicaid.