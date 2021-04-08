Groups pressure Senate to end filibuster as Jim Crow relic

“Senate Democrats will soon face a choice: Protect our democracy and pass the For the People Act, or protect the filibuster – an outdated and abused ‘Jim Crow relic’ that deserves to be tossed into the dustbin of history."

The pressure is mounting on Schumer and the Democrats as time ticks on President Joe Biden's priorities. With the Senate evenly-split, 50-50, and the Democrats holding just a slim majority in the House, it's clear that Republicans will be able to easily block bills from passing Congress, which they plan to do.

Any single senator can halt legislation from advancing to a vote simply by signaling an intent to filibuster. Established as a way to allow unlimited debate, the filibuster practice has been sharpened over the years as a procedural weapon to grind action to a halt in the Senate.

To overcome a filibuster takes 60 votes, but some Democratic senators have proposed lowering that threshold to 51 votes, as has been done to allow approval of judicial nominees. But it would take all Democrats to agree to change the rules, and centrists, including Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., are not on board. Senate Democrats hold the slim majority because Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat, casts the tie-breaking vote.