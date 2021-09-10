Groups seek federal help with lead in Michigan city's water

It says city and state actions, including the corrosion control measures, have been poorly implemented and ineffective. Too few local residents are aware of the water problems, it says, and information about how to obtain and use the free filters is scarce.

The petition asks the EPA for a variety of steps: Emergency notification of Benton Harbor customers not to drink unfiltered water from the municipal system; free alternative drinking water sources, such as bottled water or mobile tanks; and home delivery of filters with instruction on their use.

“It’s a simple matter of law and justice that the people of Benton Harbor deserve safe water, regardless of their race or income," said Nick Leonard, executive director of the Great Lakes Environmental Law Center.

The petition argues that Benton Harbor's situation could be worse than that of Clarksburg, West Virginia, where the EPA in July issued an emergency order because of high lead content in the water.

“We note that Clarksburg has a 92% white population, while Benton Harbor has a population of about 90% people of color,” the petition says.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0