Groups sue over US program allowing pipelines on wetlands

The Army Corps has issued nationwide permits since the mid-1970s, and they were put into law in 1977 under Democratic President Jimmy Carter, according to the Congressional Research Service.

But opposition to pipelines has grown more intense in recent years as the industry has been pulled into a broader debate over climate-changing greenhouse gases that come from burning the fossil fuels the lines carry.

Sierra Club attorney Doug Hayes said the permit program has become “a tool for corporate polluters to fast-track climate-destroying oil and gas pipelines and exempt them from critical environmental reviews.”

The permit has been used to advance major projects, including the Dakota Access Pipeline in the Midwest, the Mountain Valley Pipeline in the Southeast and the Keystone XL pipeline from Canada to the U.S. that has since been blocked by President Joe Biden, according to the lawsuit.

Industry representatives argue the permit program has been used for more than four decades without major environmental harm.