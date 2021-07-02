Groups that backed Proposition 208 seek to block tax cuts

The Arizona Constitution allows voters to repeal any law passed by the Legislature at the ballot box by collecting signatures from 5% of the people who voted in the last general election. If the signatures are certified, the law is placed on hold until the next general election.

Ducey hailed the budget package he signed Wednesday for enacting historic tax cuts that will give tax relief to all Arizonans and help keep the state tax structure competitive. He had railed about the surcharge in Proposition 208 in March, telling a business group he hoped the courts or the Legislature would gut it.

C.J. Karamargin, the governor's spokesman, said it remains to be seen if the opponents of the tax cuts can gather the needed signatures.

“But the legislation that they seem to be targeting is part of the accomplishments of one of the most successful Arizona Legislatures in recent memory," Karamargin said. ”Why anyone would want to overturn that, I guess you'd have to ask them."

The state budget Ducey signed Wednesday phases in a flat tax of 2.5% for nearly everyone, eliminating the state’s progressive taxation system that ranged from 2.59% for the first roughly $54,000 of income to 4.5% for income above about $327,000.