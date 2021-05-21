Groups urge people to vote in special congressional election

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Two groups that encourage young people, unmarried women and racial and ethnic minorities to vote are blanketing New Mexico with mailings amid a special congressional election in the Albuquerque area.

The nonprofit Voter Participation Center and the Center for Voter Information said Friday that they have mailed reminders to nearly 130,000 registered voters in New Mexico to build enthusiasm for the race to fill a congressional seat vacated by Deb Haaland after she became secretary of the U.S. Interior Department under President Joe Biden.

Four candidates have their names on the ballot in the June 1 election, with early voting underway in person and by absentee ballot. They are Democratic state Rep. Melanie Stansbury, Republican state Sen. Mark Moores, Libertarian candidate Chris Manning and independent contender Aubrey Dunn Jr., who previously was elected state land commissioner as a Republican.

Voter Participation Center President Tom Lopach says the groups' effort emphasizes easy steps toward voting and provides repeated reminders by mail.