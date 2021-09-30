 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Growing GOP governor's field puts nomination 'up for grabs'

  • 0

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The big field of Republicans running for governor of Pennsylvania is increasingly unsettled, with more candidates joining it, few leading party figures picking favorites and persistent talk that one of the most senior state Republican lawmakers may run.

Perhaps the most-asked question among Republican lawmakers, donors and strategists is whether Jake Corman, the state Senate's president pro tempore, will declare his candidacy for governor.

In a brief interview, Corman would not say whether he is considering running, but suggested that, even if he does decide to run, he won't talk about it until after the municipal election on Nov. 2.

“We'll start talking about 2022 after the election,” Corman said.

The primary election is in May.

Corman may be waiting, but in the space of a few weeks three more candidates, all from suburban Philadelphia, have said they are running.

The latest is Dave White, who runs a large plumbing and HVAC firm in Delaware County. He has strong connections to blue-collar labor unions, is a third-generation union steamfitter and employs union steamfitters, plumbers and sheet metal workers.

Arnold McClure, the Republican Party chairman from Huntingdon County, sees no favorite in the race and few party leaders picking favorites.

People are also reading…

“It’s way too early,” McClure said. “We feel there are too many people running, even though many of them are real good candidates. The governor's nomination is up for grabs.”

———

Follow Marc Levy on Twitter at https://twitter.com/timelywriter.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Big pressure on Biden, Dems to trim $3.5T federal overhaul

Big pressure on Biden, Dems to trim $3.5T federal overhaul

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pressure mounting, President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress strained Tuesday to trim back his potentially historic $3.5 trillion government overhaul to win support from two key holdout senators ahead of make-or-break deadlines for votes.

GOP blocks bill to keep government going; new try ahead

GOP blocks bill to keep government going; new try ahead

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican senators blocked a bill Monday night to keep the government operating and allow federal borrowing, but Democrats aiming to avert a shutdown pledged to try again — at the same time pressing ahead on President Joe Biden’s big plans to reshape government.

EXPLAINER: Medication abortion becomes latest GOP target

EXPLAINER: Medication abortion becomes latest GOP target

Medication abortion accounts for about 40% of all abortions in the U.S. The increasingly common method relies on pills rather than surgery, opening the possibility for abortions to be done in a woman's home rather than a clinic. It's an option that has become important during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch Now: Related Video

This wild video shows all of Earth's water in a single sphere

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News