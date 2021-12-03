 Skip to main content
AP

Growth in US service sector reaches new heights in November

Growth in US service sector reaches new heights in November

Waiter Juan Rodrigues, left, asks patrons to show their vaccination cards before entering the Fred 62 restaurant in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Enforcement began Monday in Los Angeles for one of the strictest vaccine mandates in the country, a sweeping measure that requires proof of COVID-19 shots for everyone entering a wide variety of businesses from restaurants to theaters and gyms to nail and hair salons.

 Damian Dovarganes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Growth in the services sector, where most Americans work, hit an all-time high in November, surpassing the previous record set in October.

The Institute for Supply Management reported Friday that its monthly survey of service industries increased by 2.4 percentage points in November from October record to a reading of 69.1 percent. Any reading above 50 indicates growth.

Some of the strength in the services sector is coming from supply chain troubles that are making it harder to meet increased demand.

Analysts said the recent uptick in COVID cases and now the appearance of the new omicron variant could depress service sector activity in coming months.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

