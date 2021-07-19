Guantanamo inmate sent to home country in Biden policy shift

In a statement, the public prosecutor at the Court of Appeal in Rabat said the National Division of the Judicial Police in Casablanca had been instructed to open an investigation into Nasser "on suspicion of committing terrorist acts.” It didn't specify what those “terrorist acts” are.

Nasser’s attorney in Morocco, Khalil Idrissi, said judicial authorities should not “take measures that prolong his torment and suffering, especially since he lived through the hell of Guantánamo.” Idrissi said he hoped the investigation into Nasser would not “continue to deprive him of his freedom” so he could finally “meet his family again.”

He said the years Nasser spent in Guantánamo “were unjustified and outside the law, and what he suffered remains a stain of disgrace on the forehead of the American system.”

Nasser initially got news he was going to be released in the summer of 2016, when one of his lawyers called him at the detention center and told him the U.S. had decided he no longer posed a threat and could go home. He thought he'd returned to Morocco soon: “I’ve been here 14 years,” he said at the time. “A few months more is nothing.”