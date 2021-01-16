Guard troops pour into Washington as states answer the call

Others agreed, setting off a dizzying torrent of military flights and convoys into the region.

“The peaceful transfer of power is a central tenet of American democracy, and Connecticut stands ready to aid in the protection of our country.” said Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, who had initially approved sending 100 Guard and on Friday agreed to send 200 more.

All told, more than 130 U.S. Air Guard flights in the past 72 hours have carried at least 7,000 Guard troops to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, according to U.S. officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal numbers. Thousands more are in buses and military trucks, thundering up highways toward Washington.

Army Gen. Dan Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau, called adjutants general around the country, and others, such as Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy, called governors to seek help. McCarthy praised the states, saying defense and military officials are keenly aware of the threats they also are facing.

“The governors and the TAGs have been great. They helped us a lot,” McCarthy told The Associated Press. “That's the thing — that in the midst of a really horrible situation you're seeing the greatness of this country, everybody coming together and help each other get through this.”