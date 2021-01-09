 Skip to main content
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
AP

  • Updated
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.

——

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa.; Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.; Mick Mulvaney, a former chief of staff to President Donald Trump.

——

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Sens. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., and Chris Coons, D-Del.; Mayor Muriel Bowser of the District of Columbia; Scott Gottlieb, a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner.

———

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Toomey, Manchin; Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C.; Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.

———

“Fox News Sunday” — Clyburn; Mulvaney.

