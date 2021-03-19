 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
View Comments
AP

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

{{featured_button_text}}

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas; Gov. Doug Ducey, R-Ariz.; Reps. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, and Judy Chu, D-Calif.

——

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Mayorkas; Sens. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., and Roy Blunt, R-Mo.

———

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Sens. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., and Rob Portman, R-Ohio; Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti; Moncef Slaoui, who led the the U.S. vaccine development effort under President Donald Trump.

———

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Mayorkas; Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; Reps. Young Kim, R-Calif., and Michelle Steel, R-Calif.; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.

———

“Fox News Sunday” — Mayorkas; Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Honorary coach Terri Rexius

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Lawsuit says deputies shared grisly Bryant photos
National Politics

Lawsuit says deputies shared grisly Bryant photos

  • Updated

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, on Wednesday posted the names of four Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies she alleges shared graphic photos from the site of the helicopter crash that killed her husband, their daughter, Gianna, and seven others.

+9
Child border crossings surging, straining US facilities
National Politics

Child border crossings surging, straining US facilities

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — A surge of migrants on the Southwest border has the Biden administration on the defensive, with the head of Homeland Security acknowledging the depth of the problem Tuesday but insisting it’s under control and saying he won’t revive a Trump-era practice of immediately expelling teens and children.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News