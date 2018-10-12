Try 1 month for 99¢

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" — White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow; Sens. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.; Stacey Abrams, the Democratic nominee for governor in Georgia; Josh Hawley, the Republican nominee for Senate in Missouri.

CBS' "Face the Nation" — Rubio; Sens. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., and Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.

CNN's "State of the Union" — Sanders, Rubio; Stacey Abrams, the Democratic nominee for governor in Georgia.

"Fox News Sunday" — Kudlow; China's ambassador to the United States, Cui Tiankai.

