Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
AP

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.; Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison; Keith Mayes, associate professor of African American and African studies at the University of Minnesota; Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health.

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Gov. Mike DeWine, R-Ohio; Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla.; Sherrilyn Ifill, president and director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund; Houston Police Chief Troy Finner.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Vice President Kamala Harris; Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

“Fox News Sunday” — Bass; Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

