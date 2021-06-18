 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
0 Comments
AP

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — National security adviser Jake Sullivan.

——

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rob Portman, R-Ohio; Fiona Hill, senior director for Russia and Europe on former President Donald Trump’s National Security Council.

———

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Hill; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif; Lonnie Bunch, secretary of the Smithsonian Institution.

——

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sullivan; Sanders; Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., and Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J.; state Del. Danica Roem, D-Va.

———

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Nate Sydow describes his human-carrying drone project

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sen. Manchin proposes changes to Democrats' voting bill
National Politics

Sen. Manchin proposes changes to Democrats' voting bill

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin is proposing an extensive list of changes to his party's sweeping elections and voting bill, raising hopes among Democrats that they could unite behind the legislation even if the measure is nearly certain to be blocked by Republicans in a showdown Senate vote next week.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News