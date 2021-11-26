 Skip to main content
AP

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sens. Bill Cassidy, R-La., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

——

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — To be announced.

———

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — David Clark, CEO Worldwide Consumer at Amazon; Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

———

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.

———

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo.; Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Saudi artist paints city walls atop a crane

