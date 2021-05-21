 Skip to main content
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — To be announced.

——

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — To be announced.

———

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; former Defense Secretary Robert Gates; retired Army Lt. Gen. Russel Honore, who led a review of Capitol security after the Jan. 6 riot; Katherine Rowe, president of William & Mary.

——

CNN’s “State of the Union” — White House adviser Cedric Richmond; Reps. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., and Lucy McBath, D-Ga.; Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.; former Sen. Scott Brown, R-Mass.

———

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo.; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.

