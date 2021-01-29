 Skip to main content
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
  • Updated
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.

——

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Brian Deese, economic adviser to President Joe Biden; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.; Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.

——

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Cedric Richmond, a Biden adviser; Gov. Ned Lamont, D-Conn.; Mayor Francis Suarez of Miami; Chicago Public Schools CEO Janice Jackson.

———

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Deese; Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Rob Portman, R-Ohio; Gov. Doug Ducey, R-Ariz.

———

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.; Tom Inglesby, director of the Center for Health Security at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health; Jared Bernstein, a member of the Council of Economic Advisers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

