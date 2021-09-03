 Skip to main content
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
AP

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — To be announced.

——

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Govs. Larry Hogan, R-Md., and Andy Beshear, D-Ky.; former Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo.; former Rep. Barbara Comstock, R-Va.

———

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Gov. Phil Murphy, D-N.J.; Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas; Cynthia Lee Sheng, president of Jefferson Parish, Louisiana; Sue Gordon, former deputy director of national intelligence.

——

CNN’s “State of the Union” — White House chief of staff Ron Klain; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.

——

“Fox News Sunday” — Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas; Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell; Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

