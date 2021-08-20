Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin; Surgeon General Vivek Murthy.
——
NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Education Secretary Miguel Cardona; Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.
———
CBS’ “Face the Nation" — To be announced.
——
CNN’s “State of the Union” — Murthy; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.
——
“Fox News Sunday” — Murthy; Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
