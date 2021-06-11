 Skip to main content
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
AP

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

  • Updated
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — To be announced.

——

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Preempted by coverage of the French Open tennis tournament.

———

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Andy Slavitt, White House senior adviser on coronavirus response.

——

CNN’s “State of the Union” — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

———

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J.; former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

