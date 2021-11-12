 Skip to main content
AP

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Brian Deese, director of the White House National Economic Council; Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo.

——

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — To be announced.

———

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

———

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Deese; Rep. Fred Upton, R-Mich.

———

“Fox News Sunday” — Dr. Vivek Murthy, U.S. surgeon general; Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

