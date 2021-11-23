 Skip to main content
Guide for blind voters in West Virginia published in Braille

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia voters who are blind or visually impaired will now be able to use a complete Voter's Guide in Braille.

Secretary of State Mac Warner released the newly published guide last week. All 55 county clerks will receive a copy and will make them available to citizens requesting them.

Some copies are also available to distribute to voters. The nonprofit organization Disability Rights of West Virginia will provide the guides.

The guide was published by Warner's office in conjunction with the State Election Commission.

“We want to ensure that every eligible voter has the information they need to be an active and informed voter,” Warner said in a news release.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

