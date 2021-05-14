Gun bill top priority on Missouri lawmakers' last day

“This is our way of saying we’re going to be proactive in pushing back against that,” said Republican Majority Leader Caleb Rowden, the No. 2 senator.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Tuesday signed similar legislation aimed at thwarting executive actions by Biden to combat gun violence.

Other pending Missouri bills included limits on lawsuits that can be filed against businesses for misconduct during the pandemic.

Parson has been calling on GOP lawmakers to send him a bill blocking many coronavirus-related lawsuits since last year. If such legislation doesn't pass it will mark a loss for his office.

Many bills failed to make it across the finish line after minority Senate Democrats stalled work over frustration with the way Republican leaders handled negotiations on other legislation.

“It was a perfect ending to a dysfunctional year,” Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo said.