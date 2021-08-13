Gun owners can soon openly carry pistols with permit in SC

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Anyone with a permit to carry a concealed weapon in South Carolina will no longer have to keep their weapon hidden under clothing starting Sunday.

Gov. Henry McMaster held a ceremonial signing Friday for a new state law allowing people to carry pistols in the open.

The law still requires a permit obtained in a training class to carry a pistol in public, but it eliminates the need to keep a holster hidden under a pant leg or jacket.

The legislation passed this spring also eliminates a $50 permit fee to get a concealed weapons permit and lowers the number of bullets that someone must fire at a target in an accuracy test to get a permit from 50 to 25 shots.

Requirements remain that a permit holder be 21 or over, take eight hours of training and pass a background check that includes fingerprinting.

“This is a good day for South Carolina. It is a happy day for law-abiding citizens,” McMaster said at the Palmetto State Armory in Greenville, joined by Second Amendment advocates.