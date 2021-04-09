Gun rights advocates sue lawmakers over virtual meetings

“For two key pieces of legislation that substantially infringe on Delawareans right to bear arms to be assigned to committee, ‘debated’ and voted on by the Senate in less than one week is an affront to the U.S. Constitution and the Delaware Constitution,” the lawsuit states.

“Due to the virtual format, the General Assembly is able to be keyboard warriors and silence opposition with the click of a mouse,” it adds. “This is chilling.”

The complaint also alleges that Democrat leaders are using COVID-19 as an excuse to avoid having to face their constituents in person.

The plaintiffs contend that lawmakers are violating provisions of the state and federal constitutions regarding peaceful assembly and due process, as well as a constitutional requirement that the General Assembly “meet and sit in Dover.” They are seeking a restraining order to prohibit lawmakers from continuing to conduct the legislative session virtually. They also want the court to declare that the gun control bills — and all bills passed by the House and Senate in the current legislative session — are “null and void because of the serious constitutional violations.”